Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.13.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 342,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

