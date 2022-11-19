voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VJET opened at $3.09 on Thursday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

