Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $16,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

WBA stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.