Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 2,390 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 177.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 90.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 74.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.88. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $156.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

