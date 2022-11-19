Walleye Capital LLC Invests $224,000 in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Talos Energy by 85.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TALO opened at $20.07 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Talos Energy had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $377.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.