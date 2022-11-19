Walleye Capital LLC Sells 21,069 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,069 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after acquiring an additional 131,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

