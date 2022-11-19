Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $173.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $163.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

