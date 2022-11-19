Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

