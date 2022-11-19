Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $158.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.41.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

