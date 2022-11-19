Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $158.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WMT. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.41. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.