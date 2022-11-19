Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,678,177 shares in the company, valued at $38,172,861,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $536,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,086,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $275,925,000 after acquiring an additional 65,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

