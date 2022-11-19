Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.48.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $42,937.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,792,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Wayfair by 27.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Wayfair by 793.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 289,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 257,067 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.