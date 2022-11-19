Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

Shares of COP stock opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

