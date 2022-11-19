Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CYA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 261,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 194,639 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $791,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,385,000. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF by 461.0% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:CYA opened at $13.01 on Friday. Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

