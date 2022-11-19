Wealthsource Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $256.02 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.