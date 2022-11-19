Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

NYSE:RBA opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.