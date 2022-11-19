Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,441.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,940.28 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,815.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,923.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.