Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Up 0.7 %

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.