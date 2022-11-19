Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $475,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 124.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $14,980,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.31.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.