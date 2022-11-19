Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $577,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

