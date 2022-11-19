Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC stock opened at $100.15 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $138.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21.

