Wealthsource Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 5,626.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100,031 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,079,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,909,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 377,442 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $50.92 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $62.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

