Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,198,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,334,000 after purchasing an additional 344,578 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

