Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in FOX by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in FOX by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

FOX stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $44.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

