Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 445 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $414.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

