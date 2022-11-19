Wealthsource Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after buying an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $520.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $345.91 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.73.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

