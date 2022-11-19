Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). The consensus estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $3,016,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,233,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
