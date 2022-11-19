West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of West Fraser Timber worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $81.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

