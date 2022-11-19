West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,980 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of WST stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $287.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

