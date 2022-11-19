Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $36,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,724,000 after acquiring an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,857,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,629,000 after acquiring an additional 127,683 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,794,000 after acquiring an additional 305,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,700,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after acquiring an additional 133,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $352,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Down 2.5 %

WAL stock opened at $68.05 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $124.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.19). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

