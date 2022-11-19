Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.82 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,234 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.31.

Best Buy Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

