Westpac Banking Corp Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after acquiring an additional 482,858 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after acquiring an additional 420,878 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 404,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after acquiring an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

AAP opened at $147.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.59 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $182.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

