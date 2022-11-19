Westpac Banking Corp Has $6.05 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,068,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WST shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.4 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.19 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

