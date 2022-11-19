Westpac Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter worth $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Masco by 38.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.