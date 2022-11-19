WeWork (NYSE:WE) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WeWork currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

WE stock opened at $2.71 on Wednesday. WeWork has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59.

In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WE. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in WeWork in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WeWork by 114.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

