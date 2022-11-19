WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Down 7.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $5.00. The company traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 112,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,220,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
WE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on WeWork in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WeWork has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
Insider Transactions at WeWork
In related news, CEO Sandeep Mathrani bought 23,500 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59.
WeWork Company Profile
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
