William Blair Downgrades ON (NYSE:ONON) to Hold

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at William Blair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ON from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

ONON stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. ON has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $302.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ON will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,999,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190,987 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of ON by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,876,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,597 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth $28,016,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ON by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.