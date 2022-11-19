William Blair Weighs in on Genmab A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will earn $1.33 per share for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Genmab A/S to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.12.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.55 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $843,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.