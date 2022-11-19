Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Insider Buys £4,267.95 in Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Pedersen bought 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,307 ($27.11) per share, for a total transaction of £4,267.95 ($5,015.22).

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,210 ($25.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -4.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,778.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,140.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($15.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,895 ($57.52).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($22.91) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.84) to GBX 2,800 ($32.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($27.73) price target on Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,300 ($38.78) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($41.13) to GBX 2,640 ($31.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,995.50 ($35.20).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.