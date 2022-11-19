Wolfe Research Downgrades Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Peer Perform

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Saia from $245.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $236.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. Saia has a one year low of $168.03 and a one year high of $362.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Saia

Institutional Trading of Saia

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total transaction of $102,162.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,273.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Saia by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,269,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,227,000 after purchasing an additional 50,908 shares during the period.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.