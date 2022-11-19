Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) CEO Buys $30,132.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) CEO Tj Kennedy acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $30,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,370.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
WRAP stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $5.75.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Wrap Technologies from $4.25 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.
