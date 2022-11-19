XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axon Capital LP acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 119,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in XPO Logistics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on XPO Logistics to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

