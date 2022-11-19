Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $129.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Xylem stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

