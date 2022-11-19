Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 159,216 shares.The stock last traded at $3.79 and had previously closed at $3.76.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $565.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yalla Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Yalla Group by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 576,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Yalla Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in Yalla Group by 514.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 522,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 437,355 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yalla Group by 5,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 266,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

