Zepp Health (ZEPP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 21st.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $165.46 million for the quarter.

NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.32 on Friday. Zepp Health has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zepp Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zepp Health by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

