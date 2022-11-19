Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00 at UBS Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZION has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.31.

ZION stock opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,863.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $736,040.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,884.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

