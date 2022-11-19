Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Zoom Video Communications has set its Q3 guidance at $0.82-$0.83 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $3.66-$3.69 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZM stock opened at $81.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $265.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.29.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

