ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock Price Down 7.8% on Analyst Downgrade

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shares fell 7.8% on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.06. 63,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,304,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZI. Mizuho decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.58.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

