14,100 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $183.48. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.26.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

