26,980 Shares in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Malvern Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 44.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

